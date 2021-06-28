Update on COVID-19 situation at St Ninian’s High School

Following a member of staff at St Ninian’s High School testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, a student attending the school has today tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is continuing.

Following advice from Public Health, St Ninian’s High School will remain open to students, however interaction with other schools has been suspended and will be reviewed in a week’s time.

Mitigations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 are already in place at the school. This includes reminders on the importance of hands, face, space and fresh air; reduced indoor activities; and increased ventilation of rooms. Students and staff are free to wear a face covering, should they wish, with free masks available for those who don’t have their own. Lateral flow tests for home testing are also available for staff and students free of charge.

The headteacher will be contacting all parents/carers to update them. If any parents/carers are concerned that they or their child have symptoms of COVID-19 they should remain at home and call 111 for advice.

The situation will be reviewed on a regular basis in liaison with the Public Health Directorate and regular updates will be given to all students and their parents/carers.