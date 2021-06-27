Important message for students at St Ninian’s High School

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man in the last 24 hours. Two are travel related and one was detected in a linked individual who is a member of staff at St Ninian’s High School.

The headteacher has been informed and is being provided with ongoing support.

Six other members of staff who have been in close contact with the individual have been traced and have tested negative; they are all self-isolating.

There is currently no evidence of spread to any of the students.

The headteacher will be communicating to the school community via the school website tonight (Sunday).

A range of mitigations will be put in place at the school tomorrow. If students or staff wish to wear a face covering this will be supported, masks will be provided by the school for those who wish to wear one but don’t have their own.

Extra supplies of Lateral Flow Tests will be available for parents to collect, should they choose to carry out home testing.

If any students develop symptoms they should remain at home and call 111 for advice.

The school will continue current mitigations regarding indoor activities and increased ventilation of rooms.

Any planned trips between St Ninian’s High School and other schools will be reviewed. Emphasis will be placed on “hands, face, space, fresh air” messaging.

The situation will be reviewed on a regular basis with advice from the Public Health Directorate and regular updates will be given to all pupils and parents/carers.