Businesses and individuals reminded to be alert for COVID symptoms

Businesses and individuals are reminded to be vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms should immediately isolate and call 111.

The reminder applies to everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, and especially those who have a recent travel history, even if they have had a day one negative test after arriving on the Island.

This advice comes ahead of further border adjustments planned for 28 June and follows the identification of a positive case who initially provided a negative result after travelling to the Island who then went on to develop symptoms.

Contact tracing is underway and a number of people are now being isolated as a precaution.

The current list of symptoms include a temperature, a new and persistent cough, loss of taste or smell, or shortness of break. Further details can be found at https://covid19.gov.im/about-coronavirus/symptoms-and-self-assessment/