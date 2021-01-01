Vaccination Certificates proposals for international travel

Island residents planning to travel abroad are being urged to download the UK NHS App so they are ready for its rollout in the Isle of Man, and able to provide evidence of their vaccination status at some international borders.

Island residents who wish to obtain a secure, digital copy of their certificate should register for the UK NHS App, where their vaccination record should soon be available to view.

To enable this, Isle of Man Government plans to share information on all COVID-19 vaccinations given in the Island with NHS Digital, the UK commissioned provider of COVID vaccine certificates for individuals. Hard copy certificates will also be available once the data transfer is complete, and details of how to request a paper copy will be released shortly.

Further information on vaccination certificates for travel for Isle of Man residents is available at a Frequently Asked Questions page which has been published online today. The FAQs will be updated as plans for implementation of the scheme are finalised.

Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford said:

‘There is growing demand from the Manx public to provide evidence of their vaccination status for overseas travel. We have well-established links and existing contracts with our partners in the NHS and so have linked with them on this important project. It is a very good solution for the Isle of Man, as the certificates provided are expected to be widely recognised and accepted for UK and international travel.’

The Minister added:

‘Arranging access to vaccination certificates for the Manx public is a complex and demanding process, and the Island is reliant on the team at NHS Digital in order to finalise the position. I urge all who wish to obtain their vaccination certificate conveniently and securely on their mobile phone or tablet to act now so they are ready when the work to secure its use is completed and the rollout commences.’

The NHS App is available to download on iOS and Android. People wishing to register need to provide photographic ID and their NHS number, which can be found on the NHS record card issued when they register with a GP practice and on repeat prescription forms.

Those who do not wish to be part of the scheme should complete the online Vaccination Data Sharing Opt Out form via the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate page to prevent the transfer of their data to NHS Digital. It should be noted that those who opt out will be unable to obtain the certificate in either digital or paper form.

Individuals may opt out at any time by using the same online form. Those who cannot access the form online should contact the Manx Care Patient Information Centre on +44 1624 650103 during office hours where assistance can be given on the opt-out process.

Residents who haven’t yet signed up for Patient Access are also encouraged to take the opportunity to do so. The free online facility offers Isle of Man patients remote access to their GP records and other services such as making appointments, requesting prescriptions and checking blood tests results. To register, download the Patient Access App or visit Patient Access' website to register for local GP services.

The NHS app also works as a secure portal for users to view their other health information held by GPs. Patients who register for the app will be able to view this as well as their vaccination record.