Statement from the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture – Planning Application 20/01215/B

The Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Geoffrey Boot MHK is seeking a discussion on other options which could be considered to help address the access issues at Ballavarvane Farm, St Marks.

The Minister said:

'I understand public concern regarding the Elm tunnel in St Marks. I would, however, reassure the community that the current proposals do not threaten the vast majority of the 350 mixed trees which make up the tunnel. Following intervention by forestry officers, the original planning application was revised, reducing the number of trees being requested for removal from 52 down to 25. I was also relieved and encouraged to note that the applicant agreed to the compensatory planting of over 350 saplings and large trees.

'Given that no objections or an appeal was made in connection with this application, I regret I have not previously been involved in the decision, which was taken by the Planning Committee. I am not comfortable with the avoidable loss of any trees and therefore I have now approached the applicant to seek a discussion on a range of other options which could be considered to help address the access issues which they have experienced at their property.

'Government greatly values the Island’s tree population, both for their landscape and biodiversity contribution and for their role in contributing to achieving our net zero emissions target by 2050. This is why we have planted over 100,000 trees in the last 12 months and take a very proactive stance in trying to protect our unique population of Elm trees from Dutch Elm Disease.'