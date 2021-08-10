Systems in place to ensure fair summer grades

Schools in the Isle of Man are following the rigorous processes set by the different qualification awarding organisations, to ensure that grades awarded to students are fair and accurate this summer.

All exams for Years 11 and 13 students were cancelled earlier this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and schools were required to follow new grading systems.

All final grades are being determined using a range of evidence including mock exams, coursework and classroom based tests, with the final checks and awarding of grades being undertaken by the awarding organisations.

To ensure grades are fair, reliable and accurate, the Island’s five secondary schools are required to adhere to the detailed processes set by each of the different qualification awarding organisations, who regulate the courses undertaken by students. This means all work that is used to contribute to any final grade covers the relevant assessment criteria and has undergone a rigorous moderation and quality assurance process, prior to the publication of any grades in the summer.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The system and quality check will give students the best possible chance to achieve the grades they deserve after such a difficult year. These results are extremely important and we will be working closely with schools to support our young people and our hard working teachers so that students can progress into further or higher education, training or employment.’

This year’s results days will be:

Year 13 Level 3 Qualifications Tuesday 10 August 2021

For all Level 3 qualifications: A Levels, AS Levels, IA Levels, IAS Levels, BTEC Level 3

Year 11 Level 1 and 2 Qualifications Thursday 12 August 2021

For all GCSE, IGCSE, BTEC, OCR National and other Vocational qualifications at Levels 1 & 2

There will be some staff and careers specialists available in schools on results days to support students in taking positive next steps. Further information on opportunities and support available for education leavers of all ages and stages, is available on the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Signpost website