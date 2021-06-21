The latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Economic Affairs team at the Cabinet Office, shows the number of people registered unemployed was 607 in May 2021, a reduction of 144 compared with the previous month.
The number of registered unemployed decreased by 676 compared with May 2020, and the unemployment rate for May 2021 stood at 1.4% compared with 1.8% in April 2021.
Read a summary and download the full report.
Labour Market Report for May 2021
Monday, 21 June 2021
