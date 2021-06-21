Labour Market Report for May 2021

The latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Economic Affairs team at the Cabinet Office, shows the number of people registered unemployed was 607 in May 2021, a reduction of 144 compared with the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 676 compared with May 2020, and the unemployment rate for May 2021 stood at 1.4% compared with 1.8% in April 2021.



Read a summary and download the full report.