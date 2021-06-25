Views sought on Vocational Training Assistance Scheme

A reminder that the Department of Education, Sport and Culture is seeking views on the Vocational Training Assistance Scheme (VTAS).

The VTAS provides financial assistance to develop the skills of the Island’s workforce, by supporting those undertaking vocational training. The purpose of this assistance is to stimulate wider economic benefits, such as revenues, jobs, profits and expenditure in the local economy.

The short questionnaire, which closes next week, has been gathering views regarding the potential future use, underlying policies and administration of the scheme.

You can submit your views online via the consultation hub. Queries should be addressed to Juan Kinley (Training Schemes Manager) on +44 1624 687088 or via email at Juan.kinley2@gov.im.

The consultation will close on 25 June 2021.