Local fisherman fined after obstructing Officers

The skipper of a local fishing vessel has been fined £6,000 after admitting obstructing fisheries officers.

Melvin Reid, of Queen’s Valley Ramsey, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing fisheries officers on 24 August 2020 at Douglas courthouse on Thursday.

Magistrates ordered Mr Reid to pay fines totalling £6,000 and cover £2,918.20 in costs.

Sea fisheries is worth around £20 million to the Manx economy and supports in the region of 300 jobs on Island, some on a seasonal basis. Tynwald has previously approved a ‘Future Fisheries’ 5-year strategy for the sustainable development of the Isle of Man’s sea fisheries and marine environment. The strategy identifies ways of securing sustainable, thriving and well-managed fisheries providing high quality products whilst continuing to protect and respect the marine environment.

It is the responsibility of the Fisheries Division in the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) for licencing and enforcement which are key to the management and protection of our fisheries.

