Giant deckchairs installed at VillaGaiety

Three giant deckchairs have been installed in the Villa Marina Gardens, where they will remain throughout summer.

The VillaGaiety chairs, which can each hold up to three adults, are covered with designs that are a nod to the Island’s history as a bustling summer holiday destination in the early 20th century.

One features the traditional striped deck chair design in the vibrant VillaGaiety colours. The other is a collage of images from Manx National Heritage showing the gardens and promenade full of holidaymakers and locals relaxing on deck chairs through the summer and at events, with the tagline 'Deckchairing Since 1913'.

The third chair, commissioned by the Isle of Man Arts Council, was designed by Jade Boylan. It features a bright background with a set of icons depicting the different aspects of our arts sector – including music, fashion, film and theatre.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK said:

'These giant chairs make an exciting addition to the public gardens. Deckchairing became a vital part of our Coronavirus relaxation measures, giving people the opportunity to relax and reconnect with friends and family safely. This installation really is a seamless celebration of our past and the difficulties we have overcome in the last 18 months.'

Head of Culture and the Arts, Emma Callin said:

'With summer finally here there’s no better time for us to unveil our newly commissioned giant deckchairs for VillaGaiety and the Isle of Man Arts Council.’ ‘The three chairs will take pride of place in the Villa Marina Gardens which boasts a long history of playing host to many outdoor performances and events where traditional deckchairs were common place. We hope the public will enjoy taking the opportunity to visit our gardens, use the chairs and enjoy the nostalgia and memories of years gone by.’

It is hoped that the chairs will help to encourage more people to use the Villa Marina Gardens as a social and recreational space for family and friends, its central location making it an ideal leisure space to visit at lunch times or in the evening.

The Villa Marina gardens will also be hosting some of our Island’s major events this summer including Armed Forces Day (26 June) and the Food and Drink Festival (18-19 September). Visit the VillaGaiety website for their full programme of events.

The three chairs were commissioned by the VillaGaiety and the Isle of Man Arts Council, both a part of the Culture Division of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.