Pre-election meetings to take place around the Island

The Isle of Man Government is organising and funding a new system of public meetings ahead of this year’s House of Keys General Election.
The intention is to ensure that all electors have an opportunity to hear from their candidates before going to the polls on Thursday 23 September.
Venues have been booked and the details are being publicised well in advance to encourage greater public attendance and to strengthen interest in the political process.
Each of the Island’s parishes, plus the four Douglas constituencies and the towns of Castletown, Peel and Ramsey will host a pre-election meeting.
The events, which will take place in early to mid-September, are an important part of how electors can find out more about their candidates and what they stand for.
People can also read election manifestos, keep up to date with election coverage in the local media, follow candidates on social media and ask questions when candidates call at their home.
The Government-funded election meetings will take place from 7pm to 9pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm and seats allocated on a first-come first-served basis.
The chairperson will invite questions from the audience and moderate the debate among the candidates.
The list of meetings is set out below and may be subject to change.
The new approach will not prevent further meetings being requested by electors via a signed petition submitted to their Captain of the Parish. Similarly, candidates can still arrange their own meetings and log any costs as an election expense.
Arbory, Castletown & Malew
- Thursday 2 September - Arbory Primary School
- Tuesday 7 September - Castletown Community Hall
- Wednesday 15 September - Ballasalla Primary School
Ayre & Michael
- Wednesday 1 September - Andreas Primary School
- Tuesday 7 September - Jurby Primary School
- Thursday 9 September - Ballaugh Parish Hall
- Monday 13 September - Sulby Primary School
- Thursday 16 September - Michael Primary School
- Monday 20 September - Bride Methodist Church Hall
Douglas Central
- Tuesday 14 September - St Ninian’s High School
Douglas East
- Tuesday 14 September - Manx Museum Lecture Theatre
Douglas North
- Thursday 16 September - Willaston Primary School
Douglas South
- Thursday 16 September - Anagh Coar Primary School
Garff
- Thursday 2 September - Dhoon Primary School
- Wednesday 8 September - Laxey Primary School
- Tuesday 14 September - Onchan Primary School
Glenfaba & Peel
- Monday 6 September - St John’s Primary School
- Thursday 9 September - Foxdale Primary School
- Wednesday 15 September - QEII High School
Middle
- Wednesday 1 September - Marown Primary School
- Monday 6 September - Braddan Primary School
- Monday 13 September - Comis Hotel
Onchan
- Wednesday 8 September - Bemahague School
Ramsey
- Thursday 9 September - Bunscoill Rhumsaa
Rushen
- Monday 13 September - Rushen Primary School