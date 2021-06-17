Pre-election meetings to take place around the Island

The Isle of Man Government is organising and funding a new system of public meetings ahead of this year’s House of Keys General Election.

The intention is to ensure that all electors have an opportunity to hear from their candidates before going to the polls on Thursday 23 September.

Venues have been booked and the details are being publicised well in advance to encourage greater public attendance and to strengthen interest in the political process.

Each of the Island’s parishes, plus the four Douglas constituencies and the towns of Castletown, Peel and Ramsey will host a pre-election meeting.

The events, which will take place in early to mid-September, are an important part of how electors can find out more about their candidates and what they stand for.

People can also read election manifestos, keep up to date with election coverage in the local media, follow candidates on social media and ask questions when candidates call at their home.

The Government-funded election meetings will take place from 7pm to 9pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm and seats allocated on a first-come first-served basis.

The chairperson will invite questions from the audience and moderate the debate among the candidates.

The list of meetings is set out below and may be subject to change.

The new approach will not prevent further meetings being requested by electors via a signed petition submitted to their Captain of the Parish. Similarly, candidates can still arrange their own meetings and log any costs as an election expense.

Arbory, Castletown & Malew

Thursday 2 September - Arbory Primary School

Tuesday 7 September - Castletown Community Hall

Wednesday 15 September - Ballasalla Primary School

Ayre & Michael

Wednesday 1 September - Andreas Primary School

Tuesday 7 September - Jurby Primary School

Thursday 9 September - Ballaugh Parish Hall

Monday 13 September - Sulby Primary School

Thursday 16 September - Michael Primary School

Monday 20 September - Bride Methodist Church Hall

Douglas Central

Tuesday 14 September - St Ninian’s High School

Douglas East

Tuesday 14 September - Manx Museum Lecture Theatre

Douglas North

Thursday 16 September - Willaston Primary School

Douglas South

Thursday 16 September - Anagh Coar Primary School

Garff

Thursday 2 September - Dhoon Primary School

Wednesday 8 September - Laxey Primary School

Tuesday 14 September - Onchan Primary School

Glenfaba & Peel

Monday 6 September - St John’s Primary School

Thursday 9 September - Foxdale Primary School

Wednesday 15 September - QEII High School

Middle

Wednesday 1 September - Marown Primary School

Monday 6 September - Braddan Primary School

Monday 13 September - Comis Hotel

Onchan

Wednesday 8 September - Bemahague School

Ramsey

Thursday 9 September - Bunscoill Rhumsaa

Rushen