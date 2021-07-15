Douglas Promenade Refurbishment Scheme Broadway and Church Road Marina junctions

The Department of Infrastructure would like to reassure motorists that the two roundels being installed at Broadway and Church Road Marina, as part of the Douglas Promenade Refurbishment Scheme, are to be driven in the same way as any other roundabout.

Roundels are designed not to have a traditional central island or a white domed marking due to the nature of their design. They also act as a form of traffic calming, with both roundels sited within the 20mph speed limit for Douglas Promenade.

The design principle was part of the planning approval, with visuals provided and shared on the MyProm website since the scheme began. Planning drawing can be viewed online.

The artist impression of Church Road Marina which is the same layout can also be viewed online.

The temporary exit off the Promenade up Broadway has reopened today with the junction fully operational from 15 July 2021.

Infrastructure Minister, Tim Baker MHK commented: