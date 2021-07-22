Consultation launched on Student Awards Policy

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture have launched a consultation that will influence the content of future Student Award Regulations.

Student Awards provide support for those undertaking further and higher education courses. Currently support is available to students meeting the required criteria, including terms of residency and academic qualifications if they intend to study an approved course.

The short questionnaire covers a total of 14 questions, focusing on a review of the principles underpinning student awards policies on the Island. This review reflects the changes to education that have come about as a result of the challenges faced over the last 18 months, such as distance and flexible learning.

The information received will be used to ensure that any future regulations allow for the changing ways in which people are undertaking higher education.

You can submit your views online. Paper copies can be downloaded and sent to the address below. The consultation will close on 22 July 2021.