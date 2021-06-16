Application for Restoration - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Applications for Restoration

List of companies for which a notice has been issued under section 273b(1) of the Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the attached companies have applied for an Application of Restoration under the provisions of Section 273b(1) of The Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may restore the Companies.