Manx Development Corporation announces board members

From left to right: Dane Harrop, Laura Jones, Sean Gilbert and David Peach

The Manx Development Corporation has announced its board members following an extensive, open recruitment process which attracted world class candidates.

The new team brings together a wealth of professional, managerial and board level experiencespanning property development and regeneration, concept to turnkey construction, strategy and business planning, financial and risk governance, stakeholder relationship management, and Environmental, Social and Governance (‘ESG’).

The board appointments mark the final stage in the development of the ‘arms-length’ company which will make a long-term contribution to urban regeneration and brownfield development in the Isle of Man.

Sean Gilbert will be the Non-Executive Chair of the Manx Development Corporation board, bringing to the role a wealth of experience and knowledge gained from over 40 years as a developer and contractor in the property sector in the UK. Sean has worked with a variety of enterprises, ranging from SME’s to FTSE 100. Throughout his career Sean has dealt with acquisitions and disposals of both trading businesses and property portfolios.

Dane Harrop will take up the role of Managing Director, with responsibility for the day to day business of the Manx Development Corporation, from early September 2021. Dane holds degrees in Architecture and Sustainable Built Environment, and joins the team after spending 19 years with the Kier Group PLC. This has culminated, in recent years, in a series of leadership design and build roles across large-scale capital, high profile projects including the Storyhouse Theatre in Chester, Shakespeare North near Liverpool, Manchester Aquatic Centre and Theatr Clwyd in North Wales.

Laura Jones and David Peach will act as the Corporation’s Non-Executive Directors.

Laura Jones is a qualified architect and the Island’s only registered Royal Institute of British Architects client advisor, returning to the Island in 2017 to found LJA architectural consultancy. Laura brings with her a wealth of experience in both the public and private sector and will be responsible for oversight of property development, major contracts, joint ventures and industry sector relations for the Manx Development Corporation.

David Peach trained as a Chartered Accountant and has more than 25 years’ executive experience in financial services. He has held several board level roles across several jurisdictions and is experienced in property development projects. David will be responsible for oversight of financial reporting, internal control, audit and risk, and will also act as the Company Secretary.

The establishment of the Manx Development Corporation was approved by Tynwald earlier this year, and has been developed by the Department for Enterprise and Isle of Man Treasury. The Corporation’s primary focus will be on developing Government owned, unoccupied, and previously developed sites to support the transformation of urban and brownfield sites across the Island.

Treasury Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, said:

‘The establishment of the Manx Development Corporation is an exciting and unique opportunity to fully realise the potential that our Government owned urban and brownfield sites hold, but it is the people that will truly make the difference to this project. ‘I am delighted at the high calibre of candidates we attracted, which is testament to the strong private sector interest and engagement in this venture. We have drawn together an exceptionally strong board with a truly diverse range of skills acquired through many years of experience. I look forward to working with the board members as they develop their strategy to help realise the economic, social and environmental benefits that our land and property assets hold.’

Sean Gilbert, Chair of the Manx Development Corporation, commented:

‘I moved to the Isle of Man in March 2006 and am very proud to call it my permanent home. It is an absolute privilege to have this opportunity and to be part of the regeneration story of urban and brownfield sites across the Island. ‘Our vision is that the Island’s urban landscape will be perceived as vibrant, safe, of high design quality and environmentally efficient. There are clear links between our natural and built environment, and the recognition of the Isle of Man as a top International Business Centre which attracts inward investment as a special place to visit, live, work and invest. Alongside the rest of the board members, I am excited to get to work and begin building a positive, lasting legacy for future generations.’

For further information and full biographies of the Manx Development Corporation board members, please visit the Manx Development Corporation page.