Independent review into capacity and capability of Department of Infrastructure published

An independent review of the Department of Infrastructure has been published.

Commissioned by the Council of Ministers earlier this year, the aim of the review was to appraise the capacity and capability of the centre of the Department given its relative size and the scope of its work.

The review focussed on the management of the interface between the centre of the Department and its divisions, including an assessment of policies, practice, procedures and protocols. This included how existing management and organisational arrangements could be improved to provide more effective governance and accountability.

The report makes a number of recommendations:

There should be changes to the structure of the Department to ensure the effective development, management and co-ordination of service provision

Project management within the Department needs strengthening, with additional resources to ensure effective delivery of major schemes

The strategy and policy work of the Department should be a key focus that sits separately from the operational divisions.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK said:

'I welcome this independent review by Beamans. There is a great deal for the Council of Ministers and for the Minister for Infrastructure to consider. We must ensure that government agencies have the capacity and capability to perform their duties and deliver effective and efficient services for the people of the Isle of Man. There are clearly areas to be addressed within the Department of Infrastructure to enable it to do this.'

Minister for Infrastructure Tim Baker MHK said: