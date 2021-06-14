Community Hubs to be trialled across the Island

The trial regional Community Hubs will provide a face to face service and enable the public to access a range of government services within their communities.

The Chief Minister’s Community and Public Engagement Committee have teamed up with Government departments to pilot these community hubs in Ramsey, Peel and Castletown this month.

The initial hubs will be supported by the Welcome Centre who will provide information on, and signposting to, the wide range of Government services already delivered through the Welcome Centre based in the Sea Terminal in Douglas. Services available at the hub will include Bus and Rail information and card management, Government Online services support and guidance, and VillaGaiety Tickets.

With the support of Ramsey Town Commissioners the first hub will open on Wednesday 16 June between the hours of 10am and 2pm in Ramsey Town Hall.

Chairman of Ramsey Town Commissioners, Andy Cowie said “The Commissioners strongly supports the concept of Community Hubs. Any project which distributes work around the Island’s town centres is to be encouraged, to both increase footfall in the town and to reduce inconvenience and the environmental impact of centralised services, which require dedicated and unnecessary travel.

A further two hubs will open in the west and south of the Island on the following dates and all will operate initially on a once a month basis:

Wednesday 23 June in Castletown Commissioners Civic Centre

Wednesday 30 June in the Western Wellbeing Centre in Peel

There is a recognised need to be flexible with what services are offered and the aim is to tailor services provided based on public feedback. Taking part in our online survey will help us to understand what services you would like to see delivered regionally. This survey can be found via the Consultation Hub.