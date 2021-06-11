No sharing of Isle of Man patient data

Patient information from the lsle of Man will not be included in a project by NHS Digital to collect patient data in England for planning and research purposes. Island residents can be reassured that their data is safely ring-fenced from the project, and they do not need to take any action.

The Isle of Man Government has confirmed that the GPDPR initiative (general practice data for planning and research) applies to GP practices in England only. The position was confirmed after concerns were raised about the creation of a central NHS database from GP data in England by NHS Digital from September 2021*, under legislation which allows the Secretary of State for Health to do so.

Patient data held by GPs in the Isle of Man is managed in the bespoke EMIS healthcare records system, and operates so that only the surgery and the patient can see the information. The system has enabled Patient Access, a free, digital facility which allows people to make GP appointments, order prescriptions, check test results and view their own information via a mobile or home computer.

While Patient Access in the Isle of Man here mirrors systems in the UK, it is entirely separate. Access to GP records is on an opt-in basis for which the patient gives their explicit consent.

Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford said:

‘I’m aware of the concerns of Island patients in the wake of the media coverage of NHS Digital’s plans in England, to gather data for research purposes. There has never been any proposal for the Island to be included in this process and I categorically confirm that we are not. There is no question of having to opt-out of the process – as we were never in it.

The Minister added:

‘The UK Secretary of State of Health has exercised his power under Primary legislation for the collection of data. The Isle of Man is a separate jurisdiction, and we don’t have any equivalent legislation, or any legal ‘gateway’ that would permit such data gathering. ‘So please do not worry about this. Island GPs will remain the guardian of their patients’ data.’

Patients that have signed up with their GP practice to access their GP records can also download and use the NHS App. With their consent, patients can use the NHS App to view their GP record.