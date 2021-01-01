Chief Minister attends British-Irish Council summit in Northern Ireland

The Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK and Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Dr Alex Allinson MHK today attended the 35th summit of the British-Irish Council, held in Northern Ireland.

A communiqué was issued following the summit:

The heads of delegation were welcomed by the Northern Ireland Executive First Minister, the Rt Hon Arlene Foster MLA, and the deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill MLA.

Priorities for COVID-19 recovery and latest political developments

Ministers discussed the impact of COVID-19 across Member Administrations, and reflected on approaches to recovery that were sustainable and which addressed the potentially long-lasting impacts. The Council discussed areas of coherence across Member Administrations in relation to recovery, and in planning for potential future impacts of COVID-19.

Ministers also discussed the latest political developments across their jurisdictions, and noted the recent elections held across a number of administrations. Ministers provided an update and engaged on a number of topics of mutual interest, including the EU-UK relationship.

Future of the British-Irish Council

Ministers took the opportunity to reflect on the period since the establishment of the British-Irish Council, and how the Council had evolved to adapt to a changed context. Ministers considered a number of potential developments which further develop the role of the Council to respond to new and emerging trends and challenges, continuing its objective of positively strengthening links and relationships between the people of these islands.

BIC Secretariat

The Council noted the Secretariat’s 2020/21 End of Year Report and welcomed the publication of the Council’s Annual Report for 2020/21.

Next summit meeting

The Council noted that the next BIC Summit would be hosted by the Welsh Government.