Pedestrian crossing for Braddan School

Pupils, staff, parents and carers at Braddan School will be able to use a new pedestrian crossing when the school year starts in September.

A project to install the safety feature will begin on Monday 26 July, at the beginning of the school summer holidays.

The opportunity will be taken to make a number of other improvements in the area, including widening a section of pavement opposite the school and making the bus layby more user-friendly.

The main part of the project will see resurfacing take place on Braddan Road between the Jubilee Oak roundabout at Braddan Bridge and the roundabout at Ballafletcher Road.

To enable this to happen, a one-way system will be in place for the duration of the project, flowing from Braddan Bridge to Ballafletcher Road, following full consultation with the emergency services.

Education, Sport and Culture Minister Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘The new pedestrian crossing will be a very welcome addition, improving safety for the many pupils, parents and staff who access the school throughout the year. ‘The project is a great example of cross-government working and effective planning, with work taking place outside term-time in order to minimise disruption.’

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK said:

‘As with many of the schemes the Department of Infrastructure undertakes, this is a response to the needs of the community and will lead to an environment where pedestrians feel safer. ‘Although it will mean some inconvenience for a short time, the one-way system has been created in collaboration with the emergency services, and considers fully the needs of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service and Noble’s Hospital.’

Diversions will be in place throughout the school summer holidays. Nearby residents have been informed of the plans.

Amendments will be made to the bus timetable and will be published at iombusandrail.im.