Notice to Exporters of Military Goods

An export licence is needed before the export of controlled military goods, software and technology and items on the UK dual-use list from the Isle of Man to another country outside the UK.

The controls apply to:

Persons in the Isle of Man;

A body corporate under the law of the Island and limited liability companies (LLC);

British citizens and British protected persons resident in the Isle of Man.

The Island’s export control legislation corresponds to United Kingdom law and following the publication of the Export Control (Amendment) Order 2021 in the United Kingdom, the corresponding changes will have effect in the Island from 7 June 2021. The amendments are technical in nature reflecting changing circumstances and technological developments.

Further information can be provided by contacting Customs and Excise at customs@gov.im or by accessing the guidance and links on our Sanctions and Export Control webpage.