Consultation opens on temporary one-way route in Castletown

Feedback is being sought on proposals to make Castle Street in Castletown one-way north-bound for up to 12 months to enable building work to take place on Derby House.

The property owner has asked for permission to place scaffolding in the highway for up to a year, which will restrict the road to such an extent that two-way traffic will not be possible.

Drivers wishing to reach Castletown Square from the harbour would be diverted via the bypass road and Arbory Road.

The same diversion would be in place for south-bound bus services from Douglas, while buses travelling to Douglas would be unaffected.

A copy of the plans can be requested by calling at Castletown Town Commissioners during normal office hours, or by email to highwayregulations.doi@gov.im

Anyone who wishes to make comments on or object to this proposal should do so by email to highwayregulations.doi@gov.im or by post to Department of Infrastructure, Highway Services, Regulations Team, Sea Terminal Building, Douglas, IM1 2RF on or before Friday 18 June 2021.