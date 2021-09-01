Parents invited to apply for pre-school credit

Parents of children who turn four in the next school year can apply for £3,420 to help with their education through the pre-school credit scheme.

The credit can be spent with registered providers who offer pre-school places, including childminders, and a full list of these is available on Gov.im. To qualify children must turn four between 1 September 2021 and 31 August 2022.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The scheme is one of the many ways the Isle of Man Government is helping working families and this year the scheme helped 753 households to access a pre-school place.’

Eligible parents and guardians will receive 12 monthly payments of £285 if their child attends pre-school all year round. Those whose child attends in term-time only will receive nine payments of up to £342 with the exception of December, April and July when up to £228 can be claimed. There will be no credit remaining for August.

Parents can apply online or collect paper forms in Douglas from the Welcome Centre or DESC’s main office on Peel Road. Anyone who needs additional help can call 687146 or email Pre-SchoolCredit.DESC@.gov.im.

The location of children’s pre-school does not affect where they can be enrolled for primary school and a helpful list of school catchment areas is available online.