Move in location for vaccination appointments in July

More than 2,000 vaccination appointments at the end of the current vaccination programme are to be moved from the airport hub to the Chester Street hub in Douglas.

With the Island moving to living in a world with COVID-19 and border restrictions set to be reduced, there will be increasing traffic throughout the airport so plans are in place to start scaling down the use of the vaccination hub as the airport returns to its primary function.

As a result, the last two weekends in July of booked appointments will now be held at the Chester Street hub in Douglas. The change in location of appointments will be for individuals who are already booked in to receive their second dose vaccines on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 July, and Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 July.

All appointments will be at the exact same time as originally booked for these dates, with individuals being asked to attend the Chester Street hub.

David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care said:

“Since the temporary airport hub opened at the end of January, over 26,000 vaccinations have been administered which is down to the amazing team at the hub. The changes with the borders will result in the airport seeing increased traffic, meaning that the throughput at the hub will need to be reduced. It will remain possible to continue with the site as a smaller hub in the future if required.”

He added:

“With nearly 40% of the adult population having received both doses so far, by the end of July we will be at a point where the remaining appointments in stage one of the programme can be completed at Chester Street.”

The Island’s vaccination programme is currently focusing on delivering second doses, however there is still time to register for the first jab by visiting gov.im/covidvaccine.

Plans are being prepared currently in relation to stage two of the vaccination programme which is intended to run from September to December. Further details will be available in the coming months as the Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunisations in the UK make their recommendations.