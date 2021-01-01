Department works to support Corrin Memorial Home and residents

The Department of Health and Social Care continues to provide focused support to the operators of Corrin Memorial Home in Peel, as options for the private facility’s future are considered.

The DHSC’s Chief Executive Kathryn Magson and senior officers have been holding regular meetings with the directors and trustees of the home, after the department was informed last month that due to financial pressures, they would be unable to operate the facility after the end of July. The Department and the Directors of Corrin Memorial Home first priority is to ensure the safety of the residents, and assessments with social care teams in Manx Care are already underway.

The motion in Tynwald last month agreed that a minimum six month notice period should be in place to minimise disruption to residents and the DHSC is working to identify the level of support that would require. The stage in this process is a full understanding of the financial position of the business and associated companies in the group.

Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford said:

‘We are taking steps to assist and support those responsible for Corrin Memorial Home’s continued safe operation. We share the concern of residents, staff, families and the local community about the current situation – this important facility in the west of the island is a much-loved home to its residents, and the current uncertainty is naturally unsettling for all parties. I would like to thank the staff for their commitment at a difficult time, and those in the community offering moral and practical support. ‘The trustees and directors are meeting with us regularly in a spirit of cooperation to find a solution, at least for the short to medium term. The crossroads we’ve reached may also present opportunities and - as the public would expect - we are looking at the bigger picture and considering longer-term options for future provision of health and care facilities in the west of the Island.'

Further meetings will be held this week with the trustees and directors, and the department is maintaining regular contact and correspondence to provide assistance and information as required.