Webinar to celebrate Island’s marine nature reserves

The Isle of Man’s marine nature reserves are the subject of a webinar being broadcast by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man on Monday 21 June.

‘Marine Nature Reserves – the Beating Blue Hearts of Biosphere’ will be delivered by Dr Peter Duncan, The Isle of Man Government’s Senior Marine Environment Officer.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The Island’s 10 marine nature reserves make up more than half the Island’s inshore (1-3 miles) waters and are home to a variety of regionally-important, life-giving habitats, and a fascinating array of creatures. ‘In the ethos of Biosphere, the designation of marine nature reserves balances the needs of nature conservation and people who earn a living from the sea or use it for leisure. ‘The webinar offers the chance to learn all about each reserve’s unique characteristics and why these matter to our Biosphere. It will include unseen video and photographs, collected by our marine science programme and from recreational divers.’

The webinar is the latest in a year-long series being delivered by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, Dublin Bay Biosphere and Kerry Biosphere in 2021.

The series marks the 50th anniversary of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme and the webinars are officially accredited 50th anniversary events.

There is also the chance to ask questions of Dr Duncan after his presentation and to learn a little about the Irish Biospheres. The webinar runs from 12 noon to 1.30pm on Zoom and it is free to sign up.