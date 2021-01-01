Households still have plenty of time to complete the census

There’s still plenty of time to complete the 2021 Census over the coming weeks, meaning anyone in a household which hasn’t yet submitted their form has no need to worry.

The information on the census forms should reflect the circumstances of households as they were on Sunday 30 May.

More than 22,000 census forms have now been completed online at www.gov.im/census, meaning that over half of the Island’s households have now submitted their census information digitally.

Reminder letters will be issued in the middle of June to any households which haven’t completed a census form. From Monday 21 June, if census forms have still not been completed, census field officers will begin visiting households to offer assistance.

The online census system experienced some technical issues on Sunday and Monday. The public are thanked for their patience and the Government apologises for any inconvenience or frustration this may have caused. The access issue was resolved in the early hours of Sunday night into Monday morning with some performance issues persisting throughout Monday.

The 2021 Census is the first to be ‘digital by default’ meaning that anyone who wishes to complete a paper form needs to request one. The census team are working to process a number of requests for paper forms and these should arrive at people’s homes over the next few days.

The census is an important tool that helps the Government to plan for the future, with the data helping to shape future government policy and public services.

Anyone requiring assistance should contact the census team by calling +44 1624 685700 or emailing census@gov.im. The Census Office, at Nivison House (formerly the Job Centre) on Prospect Hill, Douglas, is open from 8am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.