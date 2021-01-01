Lateral flow device stocks replenished as regular LFD supply to Island set up

An additional 50,000 lateral flow devices (LFDs) have been delivered to the Island, ready for distribution to pharmacies and local authority outlets over the next two days.

More than 25,000 test kits will today (29 July) be delivered to participating pharmacies and local authorities assisting with distribution. The public are advised that LFDs can be collected from commissioners’ offices and town halls listed below during normal opening hours only:

Douglas Borough Council Henry Bloom Noble Library, Duke Street, Douglas Peel Commissioners Town Hall, Derby Road, Peel IM5 1RG Castletown Commissioners Castletown Town Hall, Farrants Way, Castletown IM9 1NR Port Erin Commissioners Port Erin Commissioners Office, Bridson Street, Port Erin IM9 6AN Ramsey Commissioners Ramsey Town Hall (and Library on Saturdays) Ground Floor Onchan Commissioners Onchan District Commissioners, Hawthorn Villa, Main Road, Onchan, IM3 1RD

A similar delivery will be made to local authorities and pharmacies on Friday (30 July).

So far 290,000 tests have been brought to the Isle of Man and plans are in place to secure a weekly supply of around 130,000 tests for the foreseeable future, subject to continuing demand.

Next week, pharmacies are due to be restocked on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with local authority outlets receiving deliveries on Tuesday and Thursday. This schedule will remain in place over the following weeks, deliveries to the Island allowing.

Residents should collect a maximum of seven single test kits from the outlet they visit, to ensure sufficient supplies are available for other members of the community.

Individuals who do not have coronavirus symptoms should carry out no more than two lateral flow tests per seven day period, and are encouraged to report the results on the same day as the test at COVID lateral flow home testing.



Regular testing will help identify people who do not have symptoms but are capable of infecting others, and analysis of the results will help government to monitor virus transmission in the Isle of Man.

A video offering simple guidance on how the home tests should be used is available to view online.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who returns a positive lateral flow test result should request a PCR test using the online booking request form.