Flume works restart at National Sports Centre

Work to complete the flumes and leisure pool area at the National Sports Centre in Douglas has restarted after being postponed earlier in the year.

A specialist contractor is now working on the final phase of the project during which noise and disruption will be kept to a minimum.

The project may require some temporary pool hall closures and these will be communicated to the general public in advance.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: