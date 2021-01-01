Move to bring forward vaccination appointments

More than 500 appointments for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations are being brought forward to increase the number of Island residents with fullest protection from coronavirus.

The interval between the two vaccinations is being reduced from 12 to eight weeks, in line with vaccination supplies and schedules, for the following appointments:

Individuals who received their first dose (Moderna) on 14 June will now have their second dose on Monday9 August

All appointments will be at the same time and location as originally booked for the second appointments, with individuals being asked to attend at the new earlier date.

Due to an error in the call-out system, a number of people have been incorrectly notified of a move to 10 August. Anyone who has been advised of a revised date should disregard this and stick with their original second appointment on 7 Sept. Another email will be sent out today reconfirming their second appointment date.

Minister for Health and Social Care, David Ashford MHK said:

‘Nearly 60,000 second doses have been administered on the Isle of Man, meaning over 79% have full protection against the virus. So, by moving these appointments forward to an 8-week interval, it means even more of the population will have the extra protection against the virus at an earlier date. ‘Vaccinations are our way out of this pandemic, as they reduce the chances of hospitalisation as well as serious illness caused by COVID. Even more so, the second dose increases your level of protection so I therefore urge individuals to please attend their second appointment.’

Individuals who are due their vaccination in the 28 days following a positive COVID-19 result are asked to call 111 to cancel their appointment as soon as possible. The team will be in touch to reschedule any appointments once this 28 day period is complete.

Additionally, people are reminded not to attend a vaccination appointment if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, are awaiting results of a PCR test or have returned a positive result from a lateral flow test.