Temporary change to residential home visiting

Following the recent increase in community transmission of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man and the confirmed cases at Reayrt Ny Baie residential home in Douglas, Manx Care is closing its Residential Care Homes for older people to non-essential visitors for an initial period of ten days. This includes visitors, new admissions and respite, and came into effect at 5:30pm today.

This decision has been taken following receipt of professional clinical advice, and in line with infection prevention and control guidance. During this period, Manx Care will establish a programme of Covid-19 surveillance testing and screening across all of its Residential Care Homes for older people to protect residents, staff and visitors in each unit.

The homes affected are operated by Adult Social Care, and include:

Reayrt Ny Baie – Douglas

Southlands – Port St Mary

Cummal Mooar – Ramsey

Langness/Gansey – Port St Mary

Thie Meanagh/Sweetbriar – Douglas

Reayrt Skyal – Ramsey

All Day Service provision for older people will remain open; however, some operational adjustments may be necessary. The revised Residential Care Home visitor policy will be uploaded on www.gov.im by 9:30am tomorrow (Wednesday 28 July).

Jonathan Carey, Manx Care’s Head of Adult Social Care Operations, commented: