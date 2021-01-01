Artemis Accords to be extended to the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man Government has agreed that the Artemis Accords should be extended to the Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man sees the Artemis Accords as an example of international best practice and extension of the Accords to the Island is in line with the Government’s established position of complying with relevant international instruments and global standards. It is a proactive measure in support of existing Manx companies actively involved in the return to the Moon, further bolstering the growing space economy on the Island.

The NASA led Artemis programme are intended to further space exploration and to enhance peaceful relationships between nations in space. At the core of the Artemis Accords is the requirement that all activities will be conducted for peaceful purposes in line with the provisions of the Outer Space Treaty, which already applies to the Isle of Man.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK said: