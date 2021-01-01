Consultation launched on ‘ambitious, fair and inclusive’ climate change plan

The public are being asked for their views on a number of key issues around climate change, which will help to shape the Isle of Man Government’s Climate Change Plan for 2022 – 2027. The new plan, once agreed, will replace the current Isle of Man Government Phase 1 Action Plan which is being delivered at the moment.

Feedback is being sought on a number of policy areas, including:

Energy – five possible future energy scenarios to provide the pathway for 75% renewable electricity by 2035, and net zero by 2050

Housing – the introduction of Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) to highlight the current energy efficiency of homes so they can be reduced, and bringing forward building regulations to ensure low carbon new builds

Blue carbon 1 - the Isle of Man aspires to become a global leader in ocean-based climate solutions by managing the Island’s marine area, to protect and enhance carbon-storing habitats like seagrass and boosting biodiversity

- the Isle of Man aspires to become a global leader in ocean-based climate solutions by managing the Island’s marine area, to protect and enhance carbon-storing habitats like seagrass and boosting biodiversity Transport – a ban on registration of new fossil fuel cars and light vans by 2030, in line with the UK

Fossil fuels – consideration of a ban on future hydrocarbon exploration and extraction licences in the Isle of Man and its territorial waters.

The Climate Change Bill 2020, due to become law later this year, requires a statutory five-year Climate Change Plan to be in operation at all times, ensuring a clear direction for the Island to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Ray Harmer MHK, Minister for Policy and Reform, commented:

'The dual climate emergencies2 are the biggest threats that the human race is facing today. As a responsible nation the Isle of Man has, like many countries, committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. This is vital in order to protect our environment and our community, and to safeguard our continued prosperity. 'Achieving this goal will require difficult decisions to be made. But if we can make the right choices, we can also bring wider benefits to our community through cleaner air, healthier lifestyles and a greener and more beautiful Island. Our plan is ambitious but at its heart are the principles of fairness and inclusivity.'

The Minister continued:

'One of the most crucial areas to address is our future energy strategy, as it impacts on other emission reduction initiatives. This includes transport and property heating, as well as our economy and quality of life. It is essential that we hear from the public, businesses and other organisations on this vital part of our emissions reduction journey.'

The draft Climate Change Plan highlights a wide range of topics and actions critical to tackling climate change, including: energy generation, transport, energy use in buildings, agriculture, business, waste management, natural carbon removal, community engagement, and finance, all of which will impact individuals and businesses on the Island.

It also highlights the importance of protecting the Island’s ecosystems and biodiversity, which will help the Isle of Man to build its resilience against climate change and also boost the Island’s natural stores of carbon.

Central to the proposed commitments is the ‘just transition’ principle. It aims to ensure that changes are fair, taking into account the impact these may have on the most vulnerable and those with limited resources which could impact their ability to make lifestyle changes.

Electricity generation is responsible for approximately 33% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the Isle of Man, and currently, a majority of this is from fossil fuels (natural gas). Demand for electricity is predicted to grow, as more people move to using electricity to heat homes and to fuel cars, making electricity generation a crucial area of focus for the Island to reach net zero.

The public can take part in the consultation online at the consultation hub. Printed copies of the plan and consultation questions will also be available in public libraries across the Island. Consultation events will take place throughout August and details will be listed on www.netzero.im