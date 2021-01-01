Manx Care Adult Residential Homes, Units and Learning Disability Houses Visiting Policy

Whilst we recognise that friends and family members are a vital support, the utmost care and consideration must be given to the safety of residents, visitors and staff by maintaining infection prevention and control procedures at all times.

However due to the current level of community spread of Covid-19 within the Isle of Man, Manx Care residential homes have increased visiting precautions in order to protect vulnerable residents and staff at all times.

All visitors must adhere to the following Covid protocols when entering a Manx Care residential home or unit:

Residents can only receive a maximum of two visitors at a time Hand sanitizer must be used Temperature taken at the door (if temperature is 37.8 or above do not enter the building) PPE worn (medical grade facemask, face shield when necessary/appropriate) All visitors must wear a mask at all times in the care home or unit Covid-19 contract tracing visitors form completed

Visitors who are sick or showing any symptoms relating to COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter any Manx Care residential home or unit; this is without exception.

Any person who has…

identified as a high or low risk contact by 111 within the previous 10 days, or

has tested positive for COVID-19 using a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) or lab test, or

has travelled to the island within the last 10 days

…will not be permitted to enter either Manx Care residential home or unit unless in exceptional circumstances e.g. end of life (this must be agreed by the Registered Manager of the home/unit or their representative prior to the visit).

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation over recent months as we have worked to protect the vulnerable people in our care from potential exposure to COVID–19. We do need to remain vigilant and consider the health and wellbeing of everyone living and working in and visiting Manx Care settings.

With this in mind and in line with our Infection and Prevention Control policy, procedures and practice, used not only for COVID-19 but also for other transmissible infections such as Norovirus, we may need to make the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors to visitors and respite. This decision is not taken lightly and always with the approach of balancing risk and mitigation in keeping residents, staff and visitors safe and well.

Sally Shaw

Executive Director

Social Care