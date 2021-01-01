Building control launches online application service

People looking to build or extend a property in the Isle of Man will be able to submit their plans to building control digitally from 1 August.

Building control regulates the construction processes involved in building to ensure they are safe and meet current standards for design and construction. These standards ensure the people that use the building are safe and the process addresses things such as access, energy efficiency and health and safety.

Once submitted plans are checked against regulations and if passed the work is inspected during key phases of construction, and if on completion the structure meets the standards, a certificate is issued.

The digital applications can be submitted on the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture’s website, and after validation and application references are established, application fees can be paid by bank transfer. For anyone who prefers to complete a paper application form they can continue to do so.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The move will help make the system even easier to use and forms part of the Government’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint.’

It is important to note that a building regulations approval is entirely separate from planning permission which decide if the building should be built.