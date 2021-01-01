Single-use plastic: Views sought on plans to combat plastic waste

A consultation has been launched on proposed legal powers that could see the sale and distribution of a range of single-use plastic products (SUPs) banned in the Isle of Man.

As the name suggests SUPs are used once, or for a short period of time, before being thrown away, and are more likely to end up in our oceans than reusable options.

Many of the products in the proposed legislation mirror the EU’s Single-Use Plastic Directive which bids to ban the 10 most commonly found plastic items on Europe’s beaches, and promote sustainable alternatives.

Other countries have already banned many single use plastic items, however if passed, this legislation will make the Isle of Man one of the first jurisdictions in the British Isles to ban all the items listed under the EU Plastic Directive.

Items that could be banned include single use plastic carrier bags, cotton bud sticks, cutlery, drink stirrers, plates, straws, and sticks for balloons, food and beverage containers made of expanded polystyrene and all products made of Oxo-degradable plastic.

The legislation also proposes a ban on personal care products that contain micro-beads.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘Plastic pollution is a critical global issue, and one that threatens the environment, wildlife and human health. ‘It is predicted that the amount of plastic entering our oceans will triple in the next 10 years, so we must act now as a responsible Biosphere nation. The production of this unnecessary waste contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions and tackling the climate change emergency is a Government priority.’

The legal powers needed for the ban could be introduced using the Climate Change Bill which is expected to receive Royal Assent this year. The Bill was created as part of the Government’s committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The ban would play a major part in the Isle of Man Government’s commitment to significantly reduce plastic consumption in line with its climate change goals, and the Climate Change Action Plan Phase One. Consumers and businesses have until 1 September to share their opinions.