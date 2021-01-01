Reayrt-Ny-Baie residential home

Reayrt-Ny-Baie in Douglas has been temporarily closed for visiting and new admissions due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the residential home. The measure has been taken at the property on Albert Terrace as a precaution to contain the spread of the virus within the home and to protect the elderly and vulnerable residents living there.

Residents and their relatives are aware of the situation, with the closure being reviewed on a daily basis.

Jonathan Carey, Manx Care's Head of Adult Social Care Operations, commented: