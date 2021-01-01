Vaccine walk-in clinics available for first doses

Walk-in clinics will be available later this week and beginning of next week for individuals aged 18 and over to receive a vaccine.

The following walk-in clinics will be open for Island residents to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

Thursday 22 July 9am – 12pm – Oxford/AstraZeneca

Tuesday 27 July 9am – 12pm – Pfizer/BioNTech

Wednesday 28 July 9am – 12pm – Pfizer/BioNTech

All three clinics will be held at the Chester Street vaccination hub in Douglas. There will be a limited amount of vaccine available so will be on a first come first served basis.

Second doses will be offered at an eight-week interval with appointments for those receiving AstraZeneca on 16 September and appointments for individuals receiving Pfizer on 22 September. These appointments will be confirmed via 111 with an email.

These clinics are only available for residents who are yet to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are already scheduled for their second dose appointment or wish to be given a different vaccine for their second dose are asked not to attend these clinics.

Residents are reminded of the UK’s JCVI advice on AstraZeneca in regards to those aged under 40 and that all the information should be fully understood before consenting to the vaccination.