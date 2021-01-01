Supply of lateral flow devices due to be delivered to Island

Supplies of lateral flow device (LFD) test kits are due back in stock at Island pharmacies from tomorrow, Wednesday 21 July.

Lateral flow devices remain a useful self-test for close contacts of positive cases to monitor their own COVID-19 status.

Manx residents are advised that most community pharmacies currently have no LFDs, after delivery of lateral flow devices to the Isle of Man’s UK supplier was delayed yesterday, leading to a subsequent delay in stocks being sent to the Island. A delivery is due tonight, and once on-Island, the stock will be distributed to pharmacies tomorrow morning.

Residents are assured that there is no issue with the global supply of LFDs, but a short-term interruption in getting the latest batch to the Island.

Pharmacies are open for business as usual for prescription collections, provision of walk-in advice and other pharmacy-related services. The Department of Health and Social Care is grateful for the cooperation from community pharmacists who are continuing to support the distribution of LFDs to close contacts.

So far, more than 30,000 LFDs have been collected from pharmacies and distribution points across the Island. Allowing close contacts to monitor their COVID-19 status, they give peace of mind to those close contacts who no longer need to isolate, helping the community in this new phase of living with COVID.

Close contacts should continue be extra vigilant for symptoms, and anyone with coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate immediately and call 111 - or use the online swab test booking request form.

The list of Community Pharmacies around the Island can be accessed online.