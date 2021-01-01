Funding sought to progress ferry terminal project

Tynwald Members will be asked at this month’s sitting to approve an additional £13.8m to enable progress to continue on the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool.

The sum is required to address a number of issues which have arisen since the project to build the terminal at Prince’s Half-Tide Dock began in November 2019 after Tynwald approved funding of £38.05m.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the delivery of the scheme, and continues to do so.

Problems include on-site social distancing requirements, key staff being unable to attend the site, delays in the supply chain caused by social distancing in factories, supply chain firms being unable to stay in business and a shortage of building materials.

Protecting the quay wall from possible future damage is a major challenge, and options around a solution are still being considered. The wall remains the property of the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company Limited and work remains ongoing to prevent it being undermined by vessels’ regular use.

A further key factor is the discovery and urgent remediation of more than 200 voids, culverts and shafts which are in addition to approximately 100 identified prior to the project getting under way.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK said:

‘Tynwald Members are being briefed on all the issues facing this important project, which will cement the Island’s maritime connection with the heart of Liverpool for future generations. ‘The effects of the pandemic continue to be felt, and should not be underestimated in a project of this scale. In addition, unforeseen problems mean solutions must be paid for which were not originally forecast and accommodated within the approved budget.’

Minister Baker added: