COVID-19: Schools being closely monitored during final week of summer term

The Isle of Man Government is closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and how the number of people being asked to self-isolate after testing positive is affecting schools on the Island.

Parents are still responsible for sending their children to school unless there is a medical reason why they cannot attend.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture understands that some parents might choose not to send their children to school this week. Pupils who stay home will be recorded as an unauthorised absence, but no other action will be taken or penalties handed out.

With some staff also absent due to COVID-19, schools will remain open wherever possible and operate with mitigations in place.