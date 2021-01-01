Council of Ministers expresses concern with initial decision for Tynwald to sit virtually

At a meeting of the Council of Ministers this morning – which took place in person – ministers expressed concern at the initial decision by the Deputy President of Tynwald to hold this week’s sitting of Tynwald virtually.

It would have meant that members of Tynwald would not have been able to attend the sitting in person in the Tynwald Chamber. The initial decision was taken because of an increase in COVID-19 cases on the Island and health concerns raised by some members of Tynwald.

Following concerns with the approach raised by some members, a compromise was found to hold the sitting in a hybrid form, with members able to sit in the chamber or attend virtually.

Members of the Council of Ministers have taken their seats in the Tynwald Chamber this morning, as normal.

The Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK said: