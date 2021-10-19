Bookings open for the CYBERISLE 2021

The Isle of Man Government is pleased to announce the return of CyberIsle, the Island’s flagship, annual cyber security conference.

Following on from the success of the first conference in 2019, and the virtual conference in 2020 – the third conference will again be a live event.

Registration is now open for the free event, which takes place on Tuesday 19 October 2021, at the Villa Marina in Douglas, and is open to all.

The theme for CYBERISLE 2021 will be resilience and aims to explain what steps can be taken at home, at work and within the community to respond when a cyber-security incident occurs.

Given the likelihood that we will all at some point experience some form of cyber-security incident the conference has as its working title: ‘Resilience - Not if, but when – and then how to recover’.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Graham Cregeen said:

‘Cyber security is something which everyone should be taking seriously. Whether you’re in business, in the public or third sectors or a private individual, the threat is very real, and the impact from a cyber attack can be catastrophic.

He added:

‘Due to coronavirus, people are spending more time than ever online, and this means more opportunities for hackers to carry out cyber attacks. Sadly, an increase in online fraud was seen during the recent lockdowns with a number of local people falling victim to offenders. I would urge everyone to make sure they’re informed about the latest threats - how to recognise and combat them. The CyberIsle conference is a great way to do that.’

Attendees will learn about the evolving nature of the cyber security risks and given guidance and information on how best to respond to threats to remain AWARE, SECURE and RESILIENT.

The event will run from 9.30am to 5:30pm with opportunities for networking throughout the day.

Speakers and panel members will include cyber security experts and professionals at all levels from across the public and private sectors.

There are a number of opportunities for businesses to participate in the event through sponsorship options and a trade stand presence during the day. Interested parties should contact CYBERISLE@gov.im for more information.

Registrations can be made online.

More information on the day’s speakers and the agenda will be released soon.