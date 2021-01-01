New cots donated to Jane Crookall Maternity Unit

New mums will benefit from the generosity of a Manx charity that has donated 13 new ‘side by side’ cots for the Jane Crookall Maternity Unit at Noble’s Hospital.

Funds have been raised to purchase the new cots by the Manx Association for the Welfare of Children in Hospital (MAWCH), in addition to the charity benefitting from a significant donation from a national organisation. In November 2020, the Co-op Local Community Fund shared £17.3million between more than 4,000 local causes throughout the British Isles, through which MAWCH was awarded just over £15,000.

The cots – one of which is a twin cot – provide a safe and comfortable way for new mothers to be close to their newborn baby, with the ‘side-by-side’ sleeping arrangements meaning mothers and babies have their own safe sleep zone but with easy access should the baby need soothing and comforting. Side by side sleeping also helps women to establish breast feeding with their babies. The cots are made of sustainable beech wood which is naturally anti-static and antibacterial.

Margaret Davies, Secretary of MAWCH, commented:

'We are delighted that we’ve been able to donate these cots to the Jane Crookall Maternity Unit, and it is our sincere hope that this will help give babies the very best start in life due to their close proximity to their mothers.'

Barbara Roberts, Head of Midwifery at Noble’s Hospital, added:

'We’re very grateful that MAWCH has donated the new cots to the Jane Crookall Maternity Unit. New mums have reported that having access to these cots means less ‘getting up and down’ when caring for their baby, especially for those who have limited movement following a caesarean section birth, and that they’re able to feel more relaxed in the post-birth period.'

New mum Shelley Rawstron recently gave birth to her baby, Caleb, by Caesarean section and was amongst the first to use the new cots. She commented:

'I really appreciated the position of the new cot and being able to have Caleb right by my side after giving birth – my mobility was definitely restricted in the first few days. Thank you to all of the team at the Jane Crookall Maternity Wing for looking after us so well.'

MAWCH is a longstanding supporter of the Noble’s Hospital team and is in the early stages of plans to support an exciting project for the Children’s Ward as well as the supporting the Children’s Community Outreach Team. Further details will be provided on this in due course.