Online system launched for swabbing requests

An online swab test request system has opened for people who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have returned a positive result from a lateral flow test device (LFD).

The booking request form is available at: https://covid19.gov.im/about-coronavirus/symptoms-and-self-assessment/

It is hoped the new system will ease pressure on 111 which is currently facing a high volume of calls, many from people reporting positive results from tests taken at home with the LFD kits.

Lateral flow home test packs have been made available in the Island this week to close contacts of people who have tested positive, with a negative result offering peace of mind for those no longer required to self-isolate. Those who test positive on the LFD tests have been calling 111 to book their subsequent PCR test, leading to increased demand for swab test bookings and delays in response.

Members of the public submitting a request online will be issued a slot to attend for swabbing at the Grandstand by 111, which will be confirmed by email as soon as possible. Online users are asked to ensure their personal details entered online are accurate, using their full name. Once issued, the booking time cannot be changed.

Test results will be emailed to individuals, along with any further directions that are necessary.

The public are reminded the online booking request system is for those with symptoms or reporting a positive lateral flow test – and it cannot be used to book travel-related tests. Anyone requesting a test for a child under the age of five should ring 111 where they will speak to a clinician.