Pilot sustainability training series launched for businesses

Businesses in the Isle of Man are being offered training that will help them adopt more sustainable practices.

Sustainable Mann, a pilot workshop series, will be run by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, which is working with the Department for Enterprise, Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce, University College Isle of Man and the One World Centre.

Encouraging sustainable development is one of the main aims of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere programme globally.

UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man surveyed businesses to ask what training would assist them to be more sustainable and the pilot series reflects responses.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘Our UNESCO Biosphere status encourages us to have an eye on the future and adopt sustainable practices. ‘Businesses large and small can make a huge difference to sustainability in many areas but may not have in-house knowledge and may benefit from expert advice. ‘Our pilot training workshops are tailored to businesses’ needs and we hope businesses will take advantage of them as we work together for a more sustainable future.’

Workshops will be delivered by experts from the Isle of Man Government and private sector.

14 September Starting and growing a sustainable business The triple bottom line of profit, people and planet Eagle Lab, Douglas 21 September Climate change for businesses Steps you can take to support climate change mitigation and adapt to climate change Eagle Lab, Douglas 28 September Recycling for businesses What you can recycle, where, and why it matters Eagle Lab, Douglas 5 October Greener energy for businesses Steps you can take to be more sustainable about your energy use Eagle Lab, Douglas 19 October Circular economy for businesses How a circular economy can help your business Eagle Lab, Douglas 26 October Nature and wildlife for businesses Encouraging wildlife into commercial sites St John’s Mill

Bookings can be made via Eventbrite at £5 per person per session.

There are a maximum of 20 places on some workshops and 30 on others.

Priority booking will be offered to businesses that are Partners of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and that responded to the survey.

Businesses that attend all six sessions will be awarded the first ‘Sustainable Mann’ certificates to display in their premises and on their websites and social media channels and will feature in UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man publicity.

Businesses that are Partners of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man have already benefited from webinars at which examples of sustainable practice have been shared, and have their own social media area to discuss shared challenges and solutions.

To find out more about Partnership, visit https://www.biosphere.im/get-involved