Opportunity to try cycling at inclusive Bike 4 Life open day

People of all ages and abilities are invited to learn more about cycling at the National Sports Centre (NSC) on Friday 30 July.

The open day, supported by Tower Insurance and Cycle 360, is part of Manx Sport and Recreation’s (MSR) Bike 4 Life scheme.

The free session will see qualified cycling instructors from MSR and the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Road Safety Team help people who are new to cycling, low on confidence or just want brush up their bike skills, in a safe and inclusive environment.

A range of mountain bikes, tandems and hand cycles will be available for those taking part and helmets can be provided for the session at the NSC raceway between 12pm – 3pm.

Instructors will put on a range of activities and challengers to make learning as fun and interactive as possible, and Cycle 360 staff will showcase a range of bikes and offer advice.

Zoe Crowe, Disability Sports Development Officer, said:

‘The aim of Bike 4 Life is to encourage and inspire people to take up cycling and embrace a healthier lifestyle, which is all part of our Strategy for Sport and the Government’s wider Active Travel Strategy. ‘The scheme offers a fun, safe and fully inclusive cycling environment for those riders who want to gain more confidence whilst socialising with family and friends.’

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The Bike 4 Life scheme is a great way to learn a new skill, get more active and meet new people. You don’t need to be the next Mark Cavendish to get on one of these bikes and get the support you need to take up cycling.’

Following the open day regular sessions will be held each Friday until October for those who want to continue with family sessions in the morning and open sessions in the afternoon.