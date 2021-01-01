Individuals urged to register for vaccine appointments

As the current stage of the vaccination programme winds down, individuals still wanting to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are urged to register as soon as possible.

This call for residents to register comes as the programme focuses on delivering second doses, with over 70% of the population having already received their second dose providing them with longer term protection.

Vaccination supplies to the Island have been reduced, with any new deliveries now being scheduled for the booster programme later this year, meaning any remaining residents who would like the vaccine are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Those who do register from now risk the chance of their appointment being delayed and potentially first dose appointments only scheduled with the booster programme.

David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care commented:

‘Following the announcement from the UK’s JCVI last month, the team are looking to start planning the booster programme and so are currently only able to schedule a limited number of first dose appointments. ‘I understand some people may have been hesitant before now, but all three vaccines in use are safe and effective and have been through rigorous testing before being approved. Therefore, I urge anyone who still wants to be protected against the virus to register now by calling 111, as we don’t want to miss anyone.

The Minister added:

‘We need to have specific numbers to be able to defrost trays of certain vaccines, so it is important the team knows exactly how many are still awaiting their vaccination so they can plan accordingly.’

Individuals are reminded to please attend their vaccination appointments and to please let 111 know if they can’t attend as soon as possible, so the team can reschedule them and avoid any vaccine waste. Second dose appointments are needed for longer term protection against the virus.

Information for individuals who have returned to the Island and have vaccination appointments within the first 10 days of arrival can be found on the Manx Care webpages.