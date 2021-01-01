Coastal buildings and war memorials protected

Twenty seven maritime buildings and war memorials have been given protected status due to their special architectural or historical interest.

In total, 14 coastal buildings, including six lighthouses, and 13 war memorials have been added to the Island’s protected buildings register (PBR) following investigations.

The decision means they are all protected from demolition, or any alteration that affects their character without registered building consent.

As part of an ongoing assessment of the Island’s built heritage, buildings have been identified under themes and the maritime buildings registered also include Milner’s Tower on Bradda Head, two lifeboat stations in the south of the Island, and a foghorn at the Point of Ayre.

The Island’s earliest war memorial, from the Crimean war, is among 13 across the Island to be protected. It commemorates Brig Gen Thomas Leigh Goldie, who fell at the Battle of Inkerman in 1854 and has been on display at Nunnery in Douglas for 163 years.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘These buildings and war memorials play an important role in our cultural identity and it is important to protect them for future generations. As an Island nation we have a rich and proud maritime history and our war memorials provide people with a poignant reminder of the Manx lives lost in conflict – so I am delighted to add them to the PBR.’

It means there are now 302 buildings, ranging from thatched cottages to churches, on the protected buildings register.

Photo: Calf of Man Lower lighthouse and Chicken's Rock lighthouse, Stephen Corran