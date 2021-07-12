Interim solution for Isle of Man residents requiring proof of vaccination status for international travel.

Isle of Man residents requiring proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status for international travel, in the next fortnight only, can now request a letter from Manx Care.

The measure has been put in place as a temporary solution whilst the UK NHS continues its work to make the NHS COVID Pass available to Isle of Man residents via the NHS app.

Minister for Health and Social Care, David Ashford MHK, said:

“With COVID-19 vaccinations progressing around the globe, many countries are now putting in place measures to waive testing and isolation for fully vaccinated travellers. There is, however, no agreed international system for proof of vaccination status and the rules around how this will work are still emerging and vary from country to country. “I know this uncertainty can be frustrating, especially as we adjust to live with the virus and return to some sense of normality, including international travel.”

The Minister continued:

“Work to enable access to the UK’s NHS COVID Pass scheme for Isle of Man residents is progressing. This will enable Isle of Man residents to use the NHS app to show proof of their vaccination status when travelling internationally in the same way as UK residents. “Issuing letters as proof of a person’s vaccination status is a short term, interim solution whilst we await full access to the NHS app. This is a manual process and so letters are only available to those who are travelling outside of the UK in the next two weeks. “There is no requirement for Isle of Man residents travelling to the UK to prove their vaccination status, so a letter is not required. Fully vaccinated Isle of Man residents returning to the Island can prove their vaccination status using a screenshot from the Patient Access app or a photo of the vaccination card they were issued with when they had their first jab.”

The Minister concluded:

“International arrangements and agreements are continuing to evolve. Anyone travelling outside of the UK needs to fully understand the entry requirements of the country they will be visiting. There is a risk that some travel providers might not accept these letters, but other options may be available, such as testing, meaning that travel can still go ahead. “Anyone fully vaccinated travelling outside of the UK should check in advance with their travel that the letter will be accepted as proof of vaccination status. I am sure the public will understand that the Isle of Man Government cannot be responsible for any disruption where a travel provider will not accept the letter. “We are continuing to work closely with our UK counterparts to finalise access to the NHS COVID Pass scheme, and I will keep the public updated on developments.”

Anyone who urgently requires a letter for international travel in the next fortnight only can contact Manx Care on +44 1624 650800 Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm. Anyone seeking information in relation to the UK NHS app or borders and travel arrangements should visit the gov.im website.